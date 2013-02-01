PARIS Feb 1 France's biggest trade union called for a strike on Feb. 4 at six units of gas utility GDF Suez to protest against job cuts.

The strike notice will run for a month from Monday, the CGT's mine and energy branch said in a statement on Friday. During that period, union members vote every day whether to extend the strike into the next day.

The units involved are holding company GDF Suez SA, gas transport unit GRTgaz, gas storage firm Storengy, LNG terminal unit Elengy, distribution network GrDF and Paris urban heating company CPCU.

GDF Suez, Europe's biggest utility by market capitalisation, warned in December that sluggish demand for electricity and gas in the recession-hit continent would hit profits, leading it to slash costs and investment.

Workers at Germany's top utility E.ON also said they planned the first strike in the company's more than 12-year history to start on Monday. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jane Baird)