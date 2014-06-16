* Strike set to go into 7th day as dispute reform goes to
parliament
* Service disruption significant but number of strikers down
to 14 percent
(updates with striker tally and cost estimate)
PARIS, June 16 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls refused on Monday to yield to the demands of rail workers
on strike for close to a week against a planned reform of the
sector.
The strike, to continue on Tuesday, is one of the longest
France has seen in years and has disrupted services since it
began on June 10, testing the resolve of President Francois
Hollande's government to push through sometimes unpopular
reforms.
Unions CGT and SUD are against plans, intended to prepare
the sector ahead of EU reforms aimed at bringing more
competition to European transport routes, while less militant
unions have dropped their opposition and returned to work.
The government and state-owned SNCF have had to mobilise
special train and bus services to ensure students can attend
annual end-of-school exams beginning on Monday for hundreds of
thousands of students across the nation.
"This strike is irresponsible in the country's (current)
state, on a day of exams. It's time to stop this strike," Valls
said on France Info radio.
Insisting the government would push ahead with the reform,
he said that he was "no strike-breaker" and would not force
unions to end the strike, which he said they had a
constitutional right to carry out.
The strike - which SNCF railway chief Guillaume Pepy said
had so far cost 80-100 million euros - continued to cause
significant disruption, with many high-speed TGV connections cut
by 50 percent and only four in 10 inter-city trains operating.
There were signs of weakening resolve however, with the
percentage of railworkers on strike down to 14.7 percent on
Monday, half of the level at the outset last week.
Parliament is due to begin debating a bill on Tuesday that
would bring the SNCF rail operator and RFF network owner into
the same holding company, although their operations would be
kept separate.
Hollande's Socialist government says the move would give the
sector a more coherent structure as France and other European
countries prepare for liberalisation.
Unions fear that working conditions would suffer and want
SNCF and RFF to be fully merged into one entity as they were
prior to 1997. They also want the state to take on 40 billion
euros ($55 billion) in debt owed by the firms.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Brian Love; editing by Mark
John/Jeremy Gaunt)