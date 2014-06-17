PARIS, June 17 France's rail services were hit
by a strike for a seventh day on Tuesday as parliament began
debating a law on the future of the sector that unions fear will
erode working conditions at the state monopoly.
The strike has disrupted transport throughout the country,
caused traffic jams in major cities and has already cost between
80 million and 100 million euros ($109-$136 million), according
to state railways company SNCF.
Union sources told Reuters the strike - the longest of its
kind in years - would continue on Wednesday, despite signs of
weakening resolve, with 14.1 percent of workers participating on
Tuesday, down from 27.64 percent a week earlier.
Parliament is debating a bill that would bring SNCF and the
track owner, RFF, under the same holding company, but with
separate operations, a restructure aimed at easing European
Union moves to inject more competition into EU rail networks.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls has said the government would
not break the strike, but would not scrap the reform that he
called necessary and overdue.
"The government is open to dialogue. It believes the reform
is indispensable. It considers that the French have the right to
a public service that functions," Valls told lawmakers in the
National Assembly.
"It considers that the right to strike is a constitutional
right but cannot be taken under conditions that today are
incomprehensible for the majority of our citizens."
The Socialist government hopes it has the public on its
side. Only 34 percent of voters said they understood the
strikers' demands and 76 percent oppose the strike, a Harris
Interactive poll found on Tuesday.
Thousands of rail worked gathered in Paris to call on
parliament to change its tack. At the busy Montparnasse station,
hundreds of them blocked the tracks and threw smoke bombs,
while, in the northern city of Lille, about 200 strikers briefly
forced their way into the town hall to demand the support of the
mayor.
The CGT and SUD unions, which had called on parliament to
postpone debating the bill during the strike, want SNCF and RFF
to be fully merged into one entity, as they were before 1997 and
want the state to take on 40 billion euros in debt owed by the
companies.
