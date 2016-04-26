By Brian Love
| PARIS, April 26
PARIS, April 26 French train services were
severely disrupted on Tuesday as tens of thousands of state
railworkers protested over plans to reduce rest periods and
other protective work practices in preparation for Europe-wide
deregulation.
The third strike in two months halved high-speed train
services and cut other intercity rail journeys to as few as one
in three, although international Eurostar and Thalys connections
appeared largely unaffected by the 24-hour stoppage.
At issue is a fundamental rewrite of working conditions that
management at the SNCF state railway company hopes will enable
it to cope when EU-wide legislation throws national passenger
services open to competition in 2020.
"For the moment this is just a massive warning strike," said
Philippe Martinez, head of the large, hardline CGT union.
With the exception of Britain, which entirely privatised its
railways in the 1990s, most EU countries have limited
deregulation to the pace set by common accord at European Union
level, starting with freight in 2006 and a few cross-border
links thereafter.
In France, where the TGV high-speed network is the world's
second-biggest after Japan, the stakes are particularly high. A
staff of around 150,000 is often singled out as enjoying
enviable job and pension rights under decades of monopoly
status.
Despite predictable resistance from more militant unions
such as the CGT and Sud-rail, however, the latest stoppage is
also being backed by unions like the more conciliatory CFDT on
the grounds that low-cost competition should not set the
standard.
"The CFDT will never put its name to a regression in work
and transport safety standards," the CFDT union said in a
statement explaining why it was joining Tuesday's strike call.
The CFDT and other unions are angry over a proposal seeking
to scale back myriad guarantees that would, for example, align
the number of work-free weekends per year with the lower level
private operators accord their staff.
The proposal -- a first draft on which an agreement is being
sought by July -- is part of a broader package that is set to
establish a standard across the rail passenger sector when it is
opened up to full-on competition, firstly on high-speed lines in
2020 and more broadly in 2026.
Beyond the chaos caused for commuters heading into large
urban centres such as Paris, local media highlighted that the
impact of the train strike was mitigated by people travelling by
coach.
This form of transport has mushroomed in France as a
low-cost alternative since the Socialist government liberalised
that business last year.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)