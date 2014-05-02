(Add transport minister's comments)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS May 2 France's main air pilots union
called off plans for a month-long strike on Friday, hours before
it was due to start, saying they secured assurances that
airlines would not be allowed draft in pilots from other
countries to short-circuit industrial action.
The SNPL union announced its decision on the eve of what Air
France-KLM had denounced as a "contemptuous" labour protest plan
that would have involved stoppages of several hours every day
from May 3-30.
Pilots at Air France said they went on the offensive after
EasyJet, another airline, had recruited replacement
pilots from other countries, availing itself of a law requiring
48-hour notice of strike action to do so.
Yves Deshayes, head of the SNPL union, said Transport
Minister Frederic Cuvillier had reassured pilots that the law on
compulsory advance notice of stoppages was designed to help
airlines notify passengers, but not to allow them bring pilots
in from elsewhere as replacements.
"The response to our case is satisfactory," Deshayes told a
news conference at Charles de Gaulle airport north of Paris.
Cuvillier said he would summon airlines rapidly to secure
assurances that they will respect the spirit of the law on
strike notice and not use it to undermine the right to strike.
"I've asked companies circumventing this right to strike ...
to adopt a code of good conduct," Cuvillier told reporters,
stressing that airlines needed advance notice to prepare for
industrial action but that the right to strike was fundamental.
Air France's share price rose after news that the airline no
longer faced the prospect of a disruptive and potentially costly
strike. The share price gained as much as 2.2 percent in the 30
minutes after the news emerged and was trading up 3.1 percent in
mid-afternoon.
"This is excellent news for both Air France customers and
staff," Air France CEO Frederic Gagey said in a statement on the
decision to call off the industrial action.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Writing by Brian
Love; editing by Mark John)