PARIS Nov 4 France's hardline CGT union failed
on Tuesday to mobilize wide support for a public sector strike,
while separately its leader came under pressure as it emerged
the labour organisation had bankrolled a costly renovation of
his apartment.
The CGT had called for workers in the transport and energy
sectors to strike starting late on Monday over spending cuts in
the public sector which it said would hurt service quality.
But despite the fact that the CGT is the largest union of
the SNCF public rail operator, some 97 percent of trains were
running on Tuesday. Rallies planned to start at 2 p.m. in Paris
and other cities were sparsely attended, local media said.
In the energy sector, power utility EDF said strike
participation stood at just 8.75 percent in the morning.
The weak mobilization came after a rally in October against
social security spending cuts drew sparse crowds and previous
marches against austerity also produced a weak turnout. A
CGT-organised strike by railworkers to protest against a planned
reform of the sector in June also fizzled out without success.
Separately, CGT leader Thierry Lepaon defended himself from
criticism after satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported the
union had paid 130,000 euros ($162,656) to renovate a
120-square-metre (yards) apartment rented for him near Paris.
Lepaon, whose primary residence is in northern France, said
there were problems with the union's expense approval protocol
and said that both the size of the apartment and amount of the
renovations bill were less than reported by the weekly.
He also accused Prime Minister Manuel Valls, a pro-reform
Socialist, of fanning what he called a campaign to "destabilize"
the union, France's second largest by membership and
traditionally the most fervent in defence of worker rights.
"He (Valls) should be paying attention to national problems
where results are very much awaited, and let the CGT handle its
own affairs," he said, referring to critical remarks by Valls'
calling for "exemplary" behaviour among unionists.
Lepaon, who took over leadership of the powerful,
Communist-backed CGT union in 2013, said he would receive the
heads of the union's regional chapters one by one during a
two-day meeting this week to ensure he could count on their
support.
While President Francois Hollande has tried to enlist unions
in his efforts to reform Europe's second-largest economy,
including by loosening rules on hiring and firing, Lepaon's CGT
and the FO union have consistently refused to sign labour deals.
Analysts say that while the CFDT has managed to help shape
some of the reforms pursued by the government, the CGT has seen
a loss of influence.
