PARIS Nov 3 The French government has told
South Korea it will oppose any solution for shipbuilder STX
France that is against national industrial interests, Industry
Minister Christophe Sirugue told Reuters on Thursday on the eve
of a deadline for bids.
STX France is 66.7 percent owned by failed South Korean
shipbuilding group STX.
An insolvency court in South Korea ruled last month that the
French arm could be sold either separately from the parent, or
as part of a bigger sale. Bids are due by Nov. 4.
The French government, which owns the remaining 33.3 percent
of STX France, hopes to strike a deal that separates the French
arm from its South Korean parent and leaves the French state
with a blocking minority stake. Aside from the stake ownership,
France also has special bid-blocking powers related to strategic
industries such as defence.
"We have two intervention tools and should there be offers
that do not fit our industrial aspirations we will not hesitate
to use them," Sirugue told Reuters.
Sirugue said he spoke by phone with Korea's Industry
Minister and met with the country's ambassador to France to tell
them that Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and a
consortium led by Dutch group Damen were likey to be among the
bidders.
He said French state-controlled naval shipbuilder DCNS would
be involved as well in the rescue of STX France, regardless of
the solution found.
DCNS, said in October it was interested in investing in STX
France, a naval shipbuilder which now specialises in building
cruise ships.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by
Andrew Callus; Editing by Greg Mahlich)