PARIS Oct 10 The French government said on
Monday it was not planning to take a majority stake in the
French subsidiary of struggling South Korean shipyard group STX
Corp but that it would hold on to its minority blocking stake
and expected a say in any ownership change.
The government's position on STX France was spelled out in a
statement by the finance ministry following publication of media
article in which the Liberation newspaper said the government
might take a majority stake.
One of the key issues of important from France's point of
view is a large shipyard in Sain-Nazaire, western France, which
is a big local employer with a healthy orderbook for building of
cruise liners.
"The government's objective is not to become majority holder
in STX France but rather to influence the decision on who takes
over the Saint-Nazaire yard so that it can count on a solid
industrial shareholder structure to accompany is long-term
development," the finance ministry statement said.
