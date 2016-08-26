PARIS Aug 26 French naval contractor DCNS has
filed a complaint for breach of trust after a massive leak of
documents concerning six Scorpene submarines it is building for
India, a spokesman for the shipbuilder said on Friday.
DCNS was left reeling after details from more than 22,000
pages of documents relating to submarines it is building for
India were published in The Australian newspaper this week,
sparking concerns about the company's ability to protect
sensitive data.
"We filed a complaint against unknown persons for breach of
trust with the Paris prosecutor on Thursday afternoon," the DCNS
spokesman said.
A French government source said on Thursday that DCNS had
apparently been robbed and it was not a leak, adding it was
unlikely that classified data was stolen.
The Australian government said on Friday it had asked DCNS
to take new security measures in Australia, where the company is
locked in exclusive negotiations to build a new fleet of
submarines for 50 billion Australian dollars ($38 bln).
DCNS said earlier this week that the leak, which covered
details of the Scorpene-class model and not the vessel currently
being designed for the Australian fleet, bore the hallmarks of
"economic warfare" carried out by frustrated competitors.
