Employees stand in front of the Indian Navy's first Scorpene submarine before being undocked from Mazagon Docks Ltd, a naval vessel ship-building yard, in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

PARIS Leaked documents about French naval contractor DCNS' Scorpene submarines appear to be neither critical nor confidential, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"It seems to be sensitive information but appears neither critical nor confidential," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)