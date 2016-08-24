SYDNEY Aug 24 The French shipbuilder which
earlier this year won a A$50 billion ($38.06 billion) contract
to build Australia's next generation submarines has suffered a
massive data leak, raising doubts about the security of one of
the world's biggest defence projects.
France's DCNS Group beat out Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG
and a Japanese-government backed bid by Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
, in a blow to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push
to develop defence export capabilities as part of a more
muscular security agenda.
The leak, which was first reported in The Australian
newspaper on Wednesday, contains more than 22,000 pages
outlining the entire secret combat capability of six submarines
that DCNS has designed for the Indian Navy.
The documents cover the Scorpene-class model and do not
contain any details of the vessel currently being designed for
the Australian fleet, which will be a conventional model based
on DCNS's nuclear-powered Barracuda.
"As a serious matter pertaining to the Indian Scorpene
programme, French national authorities for defence security will
formally investigate and determine the exact nature of the
leaked documents," a DCNS spokeswoman said in a statement.
"The matters in connection to India have no bearing on the
Australian submarine programme which operates under the
Australian government's arrangements for the protection of
sensitive data."
A spokesman for the French embassy in Canberra declined to
comment on the leak when reached by Reuters. The Indian High
Commision in Canberra could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull sought to deflect
concerns about the leak, touting the high security standards in
place within Australia, where the submarine will be built. The
Australian reported that the leak occurred in France in 2011.
"But clearly, it is a reminder that, particularly in this
digital world, cyber security is of critical importance," he
told the Seven TV network.
Japan had been seen as early frontrunners for the contract,
but its inexperience in global defence deals and an initial
reluctance to say it would build in Australia saw it slip behind
DCNS and ThyssenKrupp.
Tokyo called the decision "deeply regrettable" and demanded
an explanation from Australia of why its bid failed.
The leak comes as Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne
announced that she would visit Japan this week for meetings with
her Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada, the first visit by an
Australian defence minister since the winning bid was announced.
($1 = A$1.3)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)