NEW DELHI Aug 25 India said on Thursday that it
sees no immediate security risk from the leak to an Australian
newspaper of secret documents detailing the capability of a
French-designed submarine being built for its navy.
The defence ministry said it had taken up the matter with
the French government after The Australian newspaper splashed a
story on Wednesday saying it had obtained more than 22,000 pages
of details about the Scorpene submarine.
The newspaper published only a fraction of those documents,
and these had been redacted, meaning that sensitive details
relating to the Scorpene's design and stealth capabilities did
not enter the public domain.
"The documents that have been posted ... have been examined
and do not pose any security compromise as the vital parameters
have been blacked out," the defence ministry said in a
statement.
The submarines, designed by French naval contractor DCNS,
are being built at a state-run shipyard in Mumbai. The first is
expected to enter service by the end of the year as India seeks
to rebuild its dwindling fleet and assert its hegemony over the
strategic waters of the Indian Ocean.
The leak has raised doubts about the security of a separate
DCNS submarine project in Australia where it is locked in
exclusive negotiations after seeing off rivals for a A$50
billion ($38 billion) contract to build the Barracuda next
generation of submarines.
DCNS, which is 35 percent owned by Thales, said it
was working to determine if any harm had been caused to clients
and whether commercial espionage was to blame.
India "has requested the French government to investigate
this incident with urgency and share their findings", the
defence ministry also said, adding it was conducting an internal
audit and taking up the matter with foreign governments to find
out more about the leak.
