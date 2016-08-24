File photo of Indian Navy's Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari being escorted by tugboats as it arrives at Mazagon Docks Ltd, a naval vessel ship building yard, in Mumbai, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI Defence ministry said on Wednesday that the source of secret documents detailing the capabilities of the French-designed Scorpene submarine being built for the Indian navy appeared to be "from overseas and not from India".

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said earlier the security breach appeared to have been the work of hackers.

The leak, first reported in The Australian newspaper, contains more than 22,000 pages outlining the secret combat capability of six submarines that DCNS of France has designed for the Indian Navy.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)