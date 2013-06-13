PARIS A government-commissioned audit of France's subsidies to companies calls for nearly 3 billion euros in savings to be found over the next two years, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

The cash-strapped Socialist government ordered the report in February with the hope of finding ways to cut the cost of subsidies by 2 billion euros through savings of 1 billion euros in both 2014 and 2015.

Going beyond that figure, the report offers a long list of subsidies and some tax breaks that it says are ripe for being trimmed back, Les Echos reported.

In particular, the report targets public funds for tobacco shops, chambers of commerce and reduced rate fuel for taxis, farmers and truckers.

The French finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Subsidies to companies represent a considerable drain on the public finances, costing more than 100 billion euros annually -- about 5 percent of gross domestic product.

With the funds flowing to companies through some 6,000 bodies, the government believes that large amounts are wasted simply because of the complexity of the system.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government is struggling to rein in spending without adding further pressure on companies and households as growth falters in the euro zone's second biggest economy.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michael Roddy)