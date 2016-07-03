PARIS, July 3 French sugar and ethanol cooperative group Cristal Union said on Sunday its subsidiary CristalCo had taken full control of sugar and sweetener distributor Eridania Italia, in which it already had a 49 percent stake.

It bought the remaining share from Italian group Maccaferri for an undisclosed amount, Cristal Union, one of the largest sugar producers in the European Union, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)