PARIS, Sept 21 French farm cooperative group Tereos said on Wednesday it expects a sugar yield of 12.8 tonnes per hectare from its sugar beet harvest in France that is getting under way.

Tereos is the largest sugar maker in France and collects over 40 percent of the total French beet crop.

The company expects to harvest close to 15 million tonnes of sugar beet, it said in a statement. This compares with a French farm ministry forecast projecting total crop at 33.1 million tonnes.

The group was starting its annual production run at its sugar factories on Wednesday and expected the campaign to last 102 days, it said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Gus Trompiz, Editing by Bate Felix)