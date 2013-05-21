PARIS May 21 Police evacuated Paris' Notre Dame
cathedral on Tuesday after a well-known far-right former
activist committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth in
front of its main altar, a police source said.
The man, 78-year-old Dominique Venner, is a historian known
in France for his far-right political essays. He carried a
letter on his person but made no declaration before shooting
himself dead in the mid-afternoon, the source said.
A note posted on his blog dated May 21 slammed a law passed
by the Socialist government last week allowing same-sex
marriage.
Notre Dame is one of Paris' most visited tourist
attractions.
