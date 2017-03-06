French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) during arrivals for a Franco-German-Italian-Spanish summit ahead of upcoming EU Summit, in Versailles, near Paris, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer -

French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel during arrivals for a Franco-German-Italian-Spanish summit ahead of the upcoming EU Summit, in Versailles, near Paris, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes remarks about the German-Turkish relations during her visit to the Bosch Foundation to mark the 15th anniversary of the social organisation 'wellcome' in Berlin, Germany, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) during arrivals for a Franco-German-Italian-Spanish summit ahead of upcoming EU Summit, in Versailles, near Paris, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer -

French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (2ndR) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (L) during arrivals for a Franco-German-Italian-Spanish summit ahead of upcoming EU Summit, in Versailles, near Paris, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

VERSAILLES, France German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said the European Union risked running into trouble unless it allowed members to participate at varying levels of intensity.

"We need to have the courage for some countries to go ahead if not everyone wants to participate. A Europe of different speeds is necessary otherwise we will probably get stuck," Merkel told a joint news conference with the French, Italian and Spanish leaders in Versailles.

"It needs to always be open for everyone - no one should be excluded but not everyone needs to be forced to participate in every project," Merkel added. "If Europe gets stuck and doesn't develop further, then this work of peace may run into danger faster than one might think."

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)