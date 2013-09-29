By Lionel Laurent and Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, Sept 29 France's government is ready to
negotiate with retailers on Sunday-trading laws, though not on
late-night shopping, after two retailers decided to stay open
despite the threat of legal action.
Unions, trying to defend the 35-hour working week, are
pitted against some retailers and even some employees who want
to increase business at a time of record unemployment and
stagnant economic growth. Retailers Leroy Merlin and
Kingfisher-owned Castorama were open in Paris and its
suburbs this Sunday, defying a court ruling on Thursday.
"The (Sunday-trading) law is a kind of machine that churns
out lawsuits," Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told Europe 1
radio. "Given that there are some employees who want to work and
shoppers who today want to shop, could we not try to find some
kind of path to an appropriate response?"
His comments echoed those made by a junior minister for
trade, Sylvia Pinel. "We have inherited a kind of regulatory
'millefeuille'," she told Sunday newspaper Journal du Dimanche,
referring to a layered French cake and the different trading
regulations that apply in various districts.
"We will now work with sector professionals to address the
question of Sunday trading," she said.
A spokeswoman for the French Prime Minister's office said
that ministers would meet on Monday to discuss the topic, though
she declined to comment directly on the government's position.
Despite the apparent flexibility on Sundays, Junior Minister
Pinel said he would yield little ground on late-night shopping.
Apparently referring to a separate legal ruling on Monday
that ordered LVMH-owned cosmetics store Sephora to
close its Champs Elysees outlet at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) instead of
midnight, she said, "Late-night labour must remain the exception
in order to preserve the health and free time of employees."
"Flexibility is possible via employee-management talks but
reforming this law is unnecessary... It is always possible to
wait till tomorrow to make a purchase," she said.
No one at Leroy Merlin, Castorama or the Elysee Palace of
President Francois Hollande was immediately available to
comment.