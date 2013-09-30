* French retailers defy Sunday-trading ban
* Unions sue Leroy Merlin, Castorama to close on Sunday
* Former La Poste CEO to propose changes
PARIS, Sept 30 France's Socialist government
tried to defuse a growing dispute between retailers and unions
over Sunday-trading laws, acting to clarify rules that business
leaders say are holding back hiring.
Trade unions, defending a century-old ban, are fighting
retailers and some willing workers to ensure the laws are
enforced after several home improvement chains defied a court
ruling on Sunday to lift sales at a time of low economic growth.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault tasked the former chief
executive of France's postal service to propose ways to fix
"weaknesses" in current legislation, which is riddled with
inconsistent exceptions.
However, Ayrault said the government would uphold the
principle of giving workers a day of rest on Sunday enshrined in
law since 1906, and called on retailers to obey court orders.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin said the government had no
intention of changing the law.
"There is one principle to which... French society is
attached, and that is the day of rest on Sunday," he told
journalists before a meeting of concerned ministers.
The decision, delaying a solution by months, highlights the
left-wing government's reluctance to alienate union supporters
ahead of municipal and European elections next year.
It means that retailers Leroy Merlin and Kingfisher-owned
Castorama - which opened on Sunday in the Paris region
in defiance of a court order - face hefty fines unless they
comply with the judge's decision. LVMH-owned cosmetics
store Sephora was forced to close its Champs Elysees outlet at 9
p.m. instead of midnight after unions won a separate ruling.
The head of the Medef employers' association said last week
he was "disgusted" by the decisions and asked for a repeal of a
ban he said was preventing the creation of thousands of jobs.
The law allows exceptions for stores in designated "tourist
zones" and for some types of businesses including restaurants,
museums, food and furniture stores and press outlets.
While some workers say they are happy to earn two or three
times their normal wages on Sundays, unions are set on defending
a ban dating back to the origins of the French labour movement.