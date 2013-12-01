PARIS Dec 1 France will move closer towards
relaxing restrictions on Sunday opening for shops when a
government-commissioned report on proposed reforms is released
on Monday.
The report is expected to clarify which sectors will be
allowed to do business on Sunday and under which conditions.
Several DIY chains including Bricorama, Castorama and Leroy
Merlin have been piling pressure on the government to relax a
ban on Sunday work to preserve jobs and help them fight fierce
competition from Internet retailers working seven days a week.
Last month, the French government commissioned Jean-Paul
Bailly, former head of the French postal service, to produce a
report on Sunday openings which will be presented to French
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Monday.
France's unemployment rate, now at 10.9 percent and close to
the all-time high of 11.2 percent set in 1997, is a major thorn
in the side of French President Francois Hollande who has staked
his credibility on turning around the euro zone's second-biggest
economy and lowering the jobless total.
Last week, Hollande backed away from his pledge to bring
unemployment down by the end of the year, saying instead that it
would take as long as necessary.
According to French daily Les Echos, the Bailly report would
not include sectors other than those which in 2009 received
exemptions to the ban on Sunday work such as furniture and
gardening retailers.
Citing unidentified government sources, Les Echos said the
report recommended not granting DIY chains the exemption they
were demanding but giving them instead a temporary exemption
until the reform was completed.
The report also calls for allowing city mayors to raise the
number of Sundays a year shops can open to 12 from 5, according
to the weekly Journal du Dimanche.
Paris tourist hot spots Galeries Lafayette and Printemps
have long been calling to be allowed to work more Sundays.
"The majority of employees do not want to work on Sunday and
want it to be clearly framed," Laurent Berger, secretary general
of French union CFDT told French radio Europe 1 on Sunday.
According to a CFDT survey, 60 percent of people under 25
are in favour of working on Sunday. It is also the age category
suffering most from unemployment with a jobless rate of close to
25 percent.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing
by Mark Potter)