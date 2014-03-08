PARIS, March 8 French DIY stores will open on Sunday thanks to a new government decree published on Saturday, following a long-running legal battle.

Several chains, including Bricorama, Castorama and Leroy Merlin, have been pressing the government to be permitted to do business on Sunday saying it is vital to preserve jobs and fight competition from Internet retailers.

In mid-February, France's highest administrative court suspended an earlier decree allowing Do-it-Yourself stores to open on Sundays after a complaint from trade unions.

"Bricorama is finally going to be able to fight with the same weapons as its big international rivals," Bricorama Chief Executive Jean-Claude Bourrelier said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Forced in 2012 to close its 24 shops in the Paris region after a complaint from a French union, Bricorama had complained that it had been put at a disadvantage to its competitors.