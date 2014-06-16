PARIS, June 16 A professional singer said on
Monday she sang through a throat surgery carried out under
hypnosis in France to ensure that doctors did not harm her vocal
cords.
Singer Alama Kante, 31, who is from Guinea and specializes
in traditional African songs, revealed the operation more than
two months after it took place in April, saying she was now
fully healed.
"I remember (during surgery) this voice singing all the
time, my voice going around in my head because I said to myself
it is out of the question that I lose my voice," Kante, who
lives in France and is the niece of Guinean singer Mory Kante,
told Reuters.
The procedure to remove her thyroid gland - whose cells had
become enlarged and thus a cancer risk - was unorthodox. The
operation is usually conducted under anaesthetic, with a tube
inserted down the throat.
Recognising that any damage to vocal cords and important
nerves by the tube, and during the tumour extraction itself
could truncate Kante's singing range, Dr. Gilles Dhonneur opted
for medical hypnosis to allow the patient to remain awake and
able to respond during the procedure.
Dhonneur, head of anaesthesiology at the Henri-Mondor de
Cretail Hospital outside Paris, has been perfecting the
technique of medical hypnosis for two years.
"The pain of such an operation is unbearable if you're
conscious," Dhonneur told Le Parisian daily. "Only medical
hypnosis would allow someone to tolerate such an ordeal."
Kante remembers the hypnotist telling her that the pain she
felt was that of childbirth, and remembers the song lyrics she
sang to help control it: "Fight, never give up..."
"There was a moment where I really felt pain ... and it
passed, the pain passed and afterwards it was normal, as if I
were in a dream," said Kante.
(Reporting by Miranda Alexander-Webber; Writing By Alexandria
Sage)