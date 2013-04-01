PARIS, April 1 A doctor working for France's
version of the television reality show "Survivor" committed
suicide on Monday, leaving a note saying he had been unfairly
criticised over the death of a contestant, the programme's
broadcaster said.
Thierry Costa, 38, killed himself in Cambodia, the setting
of the show "Koh-Lanta", which was halted last week following
the heart attack and death of contestant Gerald Babin, said the
TF1 television channel.
Costa's suicide note, published in full on TV1's website,
said the media had made "unfair accusations and assumptions"
about his treatment of Babin.
Some media outlets had carried reports criticising the
amount of time it took for anyone to treat Babin, 25, after his
collapse.
"In the past few days my name has been tarnished in the
media ... I am certain that I treated Gerald in a respectable
manner, as a patient and not as a contestant," Costa wrote in
his note which was also shown on television news reports.
TF1 cited a statement from the show's producers Adventure
Line Productions (ALP), that Costa's suicide should "encourage
those who accuse and comment indiscriminately to exercise
responsibility".
Costa, who specialized in emergency medicine, had spent four
seasons on France's longest-running reality show in which
candidates must survive on an uninhabited island and compete in
a series of challenges.
Prosecutors in the Paris suburb of Creteil launched a
preliminary investigation into Babin's death last week.
