* Sanctions against Syria do not include food
* Syria has failed to purchase food in international tenders
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Sept 23 France has cleared the use of
frozen Syrian bank assets to fund the export of food to the
country as part of a European Union system that allows such
funds to be used for humanitarian ends, a spokeswoman at the
French trade ministry said.
The European Union, United States and other Western
countries have imposed sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad's
government over his crackdown on the revolt in his country, but
these do not apply to food.
Syria has been trying for several months to buy sugar, wheat
and rice in international tenders using funds frozen abroad, in
vain. One of the reasons cited by traders was a failure to
secure permission from governments to free the funds.
"Permits issued by the French authorities have been declared
to the member states of the European Union and the Commission,"
the spokeswoman told Reuters by email.
The export of food commodities under these authorisations
may be financed through frozen funds of Syrian banks affected by
European Union sanctions, she added, but did not say when the
permission was granted.
The move by a European government to free Syria's frozen
funds removes a political hurdle to much needed food purchases,
although traders say Damascus' recent failures to buy food in
public tenders may be more related to its tender terms.
They say Syria's attempts to buy food using frozen funds had
been unsuccessful because it was still imposing the same
purchasing conditions as in normal times with huge penalty
payments if they were not met.
France, which has been backing military action to punish
Syria for a deadly chemical weapons attack, granted the permits
to unfreeze Syrian funds due to the unprecedented food crisis
hitting the country and its civilian population, the spokeswoman
stressed.
France is the European Union's largest grain exporter.
The EU executive was not immediately available to comment.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; writing by
Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Muriel Boselli; editing by
Keiron Henderson)