* Jacquier was among nine killed in Homs mortar attack
* Journalist was in a government-escorted media group
* France wants "guarantee" inquiry will be independent
PARIS, Jan 13 France called on Friday for
an independent investigation into the death of a French
television journalist killed in a mortar attack in Homs this
week while reporting on unrest in the central Syrian city.
Gilles Jacquier, a journalist for France 2 television, was
among nine people killed on Wednesday in Homs in what the Syrian
state news agency SANA said was a mortar attack by "terrorists".
Jacquier, the first Western reporter killed in Syria in 10
months of protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, was
in a government-escorted media group visiting a pro-Assad
neighbourhood of the divided city, which has been racked by
protests, crackdowns and sectarian violence.
"We want an independent and transparent inquiry into the
circumstances of this drama," Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman
Romain Nadal told a news conference.
France has led Western efforts to try to force Assad to end
a crackdown on protests and has suggested a need to set up zones
to protect civilians - the first proposal by a major Western
power for outside intervention on the ground.
The death of Jacquier is likely to raise the tension between
Paris and Damascus.
Asked if he believed the Syrian government could be part of
an independent investigation, Nadal said France wanted
"guarantees" the inquiry would be independent.
He would not give more details and said Syrian authorities
had not contacted Paris about the incident.
Paris prosecutors earlier said they were opening their own
investigation in to the death and an autopsy would be performed
on the journalist's body after it arrived in Paris on Friday.
France Televisions, the state-owned news broadcaster which
controls France 2, said the journalists had been travelling in
an convoy with a military escort.
"When the firing started, the Syrian soldiers withdrew
leaving the journalists alone and exposed. Why? I don't have the
answer. But the newsroom, France Televisions, and the families
want the answer," France Televisions editorial director Thierry
Thuillier said in an interview on the broadcaster's website.
Syria barred most foreign media from the country after
demonstrations against Assad's rule began in March.
However, the government has allowed more journalists in
since the Arab League sent a monitoring mission last month to
check if authorities were complying with an Arab plan to halt
the bloodshed.
(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Sophie Hares)