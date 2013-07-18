PARIS, July 18 A French parliament committee
backed on Thursday a draft law aimed at making hostile takeovers
harder and which would impose tough penalties on firms that
shutter operations deemed as economically viable.
Critics of the bill, a campaign pledge by Socialist leader
Francois Hollande, say it will dissuade investment in Europe's
second largest economy as it tries to kickstart growth and
employment. The full debate on the law is due mid-September.
"It's true that we live in a global economy based on free
trade," Socialist deputy Francois Brottes, the draft's author,
said as it was passed by the economic affairs committee of the
lower house of parliament.
"But if a firm has a scorched-earth policy, preventing
workers or rivals from taking over activities which it has
abandoned, are they playing fair? Not at all."
The law is dubbed the "Florange bill" after the steel plant
in northern France which Hollande pledged last year to rescue.
The government tried to find a buyer but it was finally shut
down in April by owner ArcelorMittal, which pointed to
overcapacity in the steel sector.
The draft law requires firms to prove they have exhausted
all options for selling a plant to a new operator before closing
it. A commercial court can fine any firm up to 20 times the
minimum wage (1,430 euros or $1,900) per employee laid off if it
is judged not to have done enough to find a buyer.
Legal experts say the bill, which is likely to pass in a
Socialist-controlled parliament, concerns only a handful of
firms with more than 1,000 workers. Brottes stressed it would
not apply to sectors with no clear future, citing old-style
photographic film developing as an example.
But business leaders criticised its intent, arguing it would
undermine a labour reform passed earlier this year that sought
to cut excessive red tape and reduce costs linked to lay-offs.
"Adding yet more restrictions, as opposed to more freedom of
enterprise, can only act as a brake on investment and therefore
on jobs," said Pierre Gattaz, head of the Medef employers group.
The draft law also includes a measure to curb attempts to
take over a company by gradually building up a dominant position
in its shares. It would lower the threshold at which a predator
would have to make a public buy-out bid for all of its target's
capital to 25 percent from 30 percent currently.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
