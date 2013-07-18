PARIS, July 18 A French parliament committee backed on Thursday a draft law aimed at making hostile takeovers harder and which would impose tough penalties on firms that shutter operations deemed as economically viable.

Critics of the bill, a campaign pledge by Socialist leader Francois Hollande, say it will dissuade investment in Europe's second largest economy as it tries to kickstart growth and employment. The full debate on the law is due mid-September.

"It's true that we live in a global economy based on free trade," Socialist deputy Francois Brottes, the draft's author, said as it was passed by the economic affairs committee of the lower house of parliament.

"But if a firm has a scorched-earth policy, preventing workers or rivals from taking over activities which it has abandoned, are they playing fair? Not at all."

The law is dubbed the "Florange bill" after the steel plant in northern France which Hollande pledged last year to rescue. The government tried to find a buyer but it was finally shut down in April by owner ArcelorMittal, which pointed to overcapacity in the steel sector.

The draft law requires firms to prove they have exhausted all options for selling a plant to a new operator before closing it. A commercial court can fine any firm up to 20 times the minimum wage (1,430 euros or $1,900) per employee laid off if it is judged not to have done enough to find a buyer.

Legal experts say the bill, which is likely to pass in a Socialist-controlled parliament, concerns only a handful of firms with more than 1,000 workers. Brottes stressed it would not apply to sectors with no clear future, citing old-style photographic film developing as an example.

But business leaders criticised its intent, arguing it would undermine a labour reform passed earlier this year that sought to cut excessive red tape and reduce costs linked to lay-offs.

"Adding yet more restrictions, as opposed to more freedom of enterprise, can only act as a brake on investment and therefore on jobs," said Pierre Gattaz, head of the Medef employers group.

The draft law also includes a measure to curb attempts to take over a company by gradually building up a dominant position in its shares. It would lower the threshold at which a predator would have to make a public buy-out bid for all of its target's capital to 25 percent from 30 percent currently. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Editing by Mark John)