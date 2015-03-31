PARIS, March 31 The best of French gastronomy
will be served up in Paris this spring under the soaring roof of
the city's Grand Palais, as celebrated chefs present their
signature creations for an epicurean public.
The "Taste of Paris" festival will be held from May 21-24,
in the French capital under the patronage of Alain Ducasse and
Joel Robuchon, two of France's most renowned chefs whose
restaurant empires span the globe.
French gastronomy is a key economic driver for the City of
Light, which boasts over 7,000 sit-down restaurants, from the
most opulent Michelin-starred to the most modest creperie.
The country's celebrated cuisine was the fourth reason
tourists said they visited Paris, according to a 2011 government
study - behind museums, strolling the city, and shopping.
First appearing in London in 2004, the Taste festivals now
take place in 12 countries, with Sydney and Dubai on the
schedule for March, followed by Cape Town in April.
Tickets for lunch or dinner from 35-115 euros go on sale in
early April, with posters advertising the event set to decorate
the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard and other key spots in the
city.
"It's very festive," said Bertrand Chenaud, Taste of Paris
spokesman. "It's a big party where you can taste, share and talk
with chefs."
"You've got little dishes and you can try one with one chef,
and try another from a different chef," said Chenaud during a
press event at Kei, the restaurant of Kei Kobayashi, one of the
event's 14 featured chefs, himself a Ducasse protege.
At his elegant lilac-walled restaurant near the old market
of Les Halles, Kobayashi served a sampling of colorful and
creative dishes, some of which may feature during the festival.
A fat Brittany oyster hid under a thin rectangular gelee of
beet and cassis, an artichoke fried in a light tempura was
stuffed with truffle, Iberian ham and marscapone, and a crunchy
salad of raw vegetables and salmon resembled a garden of edible
leaves and flowers rising out of a lemon foam.
"Taste of Paris" will also feature cooking classes and a
farmers' market, while more than 100 artisans in
gastronomy-related fields will exhibit wares at the famed
exhibition hall.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Callus)