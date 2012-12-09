PARIS Dec 9 Actor Gerard Depardieu has become
the latest Frenchman to look for shelter outside his native
country after a series of tax hikes by Socialist President
Francois Hollande on the wealthy.
The "Cyrano de Bergerac" star has bought a house in the
Belgian village of Nechin near the French border, local mayor
Daniel Senesael told French media on Sunday, adding he had also
enquired about procedures for acquiring Belgian residency.
Senesael said Depardieu would join some 2,800 French living
in the same area a few minutes drive from the border, including
the Mulliez family, owners of French hypermarket chain Auchan
and Decathlon sports stores, who have lived there for years.
Belgian residents do not pay wealth tax, which in France is
now slapped on individuals with assets over 1.3 million euros,
nor do they pay capital gains tax on the sale of shares.
"I think he wanted to enjoy the atmosphere in Belgium, our
identity, the rural, bucolic setting," Senesael told RTL radio.
For Depardieu, best known for his roles as Obelix in the
French "Asterix" films and as Cyrano de Bergerac in the 1990
film of the same name, the move will do nothing to improve his
image, already tarnished by a series of embarrassing incidents.
Just last week, Depardieu was arrested for driving under the
influence after falling of his scooter in Paris, while in August
a car driver filed a legal complaint for assault and battery
against him following an altercation in the capital
.
