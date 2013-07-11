(Adds quote And details on tax, comments on Euronext)
PARIS, July 11 France's finance minister said on
Thursday that a European Commission proposal for a financial
transaction tax must be improved so it can be implemented in the
European Union as a whole and not discourage investors.
The tax, proposed by the EU executive as a way of making
banks contribute to the cost of cleaning up after the financial
crisis, resurrects an idea first conceived by U.S. economist
James Tobin more than 40 years ago.
"To get to this tax we must be pragmatic and realistic,"
Pierre Moscovici told a financial conference. "The European
Commission's proposal seems to me to be excessive and risks
being counter-productive."
Having failed to persuade all 27 EU member states to sign
up, eleven countries led by France and Germany have agreed to
press ahead with the levy.
But Italy and France have expressed concerns about widening
the tax beyond shares to government debt as both believe it
could discourage investors from buying their bonds.
"I want to work on improving the Commission's proposal so
that we have a tax that does not undermine the financing of the
economy," Moscovici said, adding that the tax must be designed
in a way that means it can be applied more generally throughout
the EU.
Algirdas Semeta, the EU's commissioner in charge of tax
policy, said last week that Europe could scale down the proposed
tax, signalling for the first time readiness to soften a scheme
which some fear could backfire.
Semeta's comments showed growing concern in Brussels that
the alliance of 11 countries could falter.
Officials told Reuters in May of plans to drastically scale
back the levy, cutting the charge by as much as 90 percent and
delaying its full roll-out.
Moscovici also renewed calls for France's banks and insurers
to buy into the capital of the Euronext stock exchange, due to
be spun off in a public offering. The government is keen to get
the exchange, now part of transatlantic market operator NYSE
Euronext, back into European hands.
IntercontinentalExchange agreed to buy NYSE Euronext
for $8.2 billion in December.
"This is an issue for France, this is an issue for the euro
zone," Moscovici told the same conference.
"This opportunity can be seized if, and only if, the stock
exchanges in Paris, Lisbon, Brussels and Amsterdam share the
same vision of Euronext's future ... and it implies in
particular that major players in the Paris bourse are ready to
mobilise to stabilize the shareholding of the new Euronext."
