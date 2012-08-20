* SocGen mulling moving some staff to London -sources
* Threatened tax hikes weigh on bankers, companies
* 20 pct of CAC-40 listed companies consider leaving
-lawyers
* Broader banking climate, job cuts seen as obstacle
By Lionel Laurent and Christian Plumb and Sophie Sassard
PARIS/LONDON, Aug 20 The City of London
financial district, though diminished by scandals and job cuts,
is proving irresistible to fed-up Parisian bankers fleeing
France's rising taxes and the feeling that they're not best
loved at home.
French financial groups big and small, from advisory firms
and private equity houses to big banks like Societe Generale
, are looking at London as a possible shelter from a
new 75 percent tax rate on top French earners, bankers say.
Take Bertrand Meunier, who recently agreed to move to London
to take a job at private equity firm CVC Capital Partners,
leaving a long-term leadership position at PAI Partners, a
private equity firm that was spun off from French bank BNP
Paribas over a decade ago.
The tax picture played a part in his decision, Meunier
acknowledges, but so too did a wider sense that London rewards
work and entrepreneurship, while many of his compatriots take a
jaundiced view of financial success.
"I have many friends and family members here, and they've
tried to convince me to move for a while," he told Reuters. "I
think that London is quite extraordinary; the buildings are
small, it's very green, people have a good attitude towards work
and wealth.
"What irritates me about France today is how the taste for
work, for effort, has been completely lost," he added.
Although few are willing to talk on the record about their
dissatisfaction, he may soon have more company.
"Many French banks have planned to transfer more operations
to London. The tax burden is lighter, and there is more
flexibility there. It also makes sense to grow international
operations from there," said Stephane Rambosson, managing
partner of executive search firm Veni Partners.
SocGen in particular is actively considering moving some
trading staff to London, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
The French bank is reviewing a plan to send client-facing
staff to London as they are typically on higher salaries than
back-office people, one person at the bank said.
Some M&A bankers with a sector focus will also join existing
teams in London, several people at the bank said. A handful of
Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) M&A bankers will for
instance move to London in September, the people said.
SocGen's investment bank employed 12,000 people at the end
of last year, though that number has since declined due to job
cuts.
SocGen declined to comment.
Though London has shed tens of thousands of jobs in finance
since the global crisis began in 2008, it still tops the Global
Financial Centres Index, which ranks the world's biggest
financial capitals on measures such as the availability of
skilled people, business environment, market access,
infrastructure and competitiveness. Paris comes a distant 22nd.
With finance its biggest industry and housing more overseas
banks than any other city, London is the obvious destination for
French bankers who feel under-appreciated and overtaxed by the
centre-left administration of President Francois Hollande, who
famously branded the world of finance as his enemy during this
year's presidential election campaign.
Several bankers in recent weeks offered the view that
Hollande's policies were an open invitation to leave the
country, not just for them but for key corporate clients.
"You're going to be surprised at the number of people who
are actually leaving," said a senior M&A banker, comparing Paris
to a five-star hotel where life was luxurious but ultimately
unaffordable. "I have close friends who have already gone."
Rambosson estimated that 30,000 to 40,000 financial sector
professionals of French nationality are already in London.
That's not far from the 55,000 people that French Banking
Association figures suggest are employed in investment banks in
Paris, many of whom will be in back-office roles. That could
include as few as 3,309 traders, while the elite investment
bankers in Paris may number fewer than 1,000, according to
another headhunter.
Major French banks do not disclose the geographical
distribution of their investment banks.
'VERY FRUSTRATED'
Another M&A banker noted that there were advantages for
employers, too, such as a more diverse talent pool. He and other
bankers said the dissatisfaction went beyond the professional
community and into the boardrooms of companies they advise.
"A lot of my clients are very frustrated," he said, adding
that while it would be political poison for chief executives to
move to the UK, other less visible executives such as financial
and accounting chiefs and directors for human resources and
investor relations were looking at moves.
British Prime Minister David Cameron infuriated French
politicians in June when he vowed to "roll out the red carpet"
for French firms if Hollande followed through on his plan to
raise taxes for the wealthy. Tax lawyers have told Reuters that
about 20 percent of CAC 40-listed companies are "seriously
reviewing" such options.
"Companies have mandated experts to present communication
plans addressing political backlash and social bashing if they
were to relocate abroad. They are getting ready for it," said
tax lawyer Francois Tripet, who is currently helping large
French firms to reduce their tax burden.
Several financial and legal advisors said Bernard Arnault,
France's richest man, who is founder and chairman of luxury
group LVMH, was considering relocating the group's
executive committee abroad, with London the most likely
destination for the exiles.
"It would not surprise me if they actually made a move. If
they did so, they wouldn't be the only ones," said a senior
adviser familiar with Arnault's thinking.
LVMH declined to comment.
'BRUTAL RELOCATIONS' UNLIKELY
The gradual siphoning of low-profile staff and profits to
new or existing units outside France would appeal to many
companies making most of their revenues abroad, said Sebastien
de Mones, tax adviser at Paris-based law firm Bredin Prat.
"I don't believe in brutal relocations. A Schneider-like
scenario is a more interesting one."
Schneider Electric last year showed that a
prominent French firm could be run from abroad when it relocated
part of its executive committee, including chairman Jean-Pascal
Tricoire, to Hong Kong, where the group makes 12 percent of its
revenues and 26 percent of its profits.
Though Switzerland could also lure those seeking to escape
"soak-the-rich" tax policies, it lacks London's range of
financial services. And if birds of a feather like to flock
together, Switzerland can't match the concentration in London,
where around 300,000 French expats live.
"Belgium and Switzerland do not offer the same
opportunities. These places are much smaller and must get quite
boring over time," Meunier said.
Though the motive to move might be strong, headhunters
caution that demand outstrips the opportunities.
"Whether you're based in London or Paris, you're going to
witness the same problem," said Gael de Roquefeuil, head of
Paris-based executive search firm ROC Partners. "Investment
banks are not hiring, full stop. It's all frozen."
But the City of London, even with more job cuts on the way
and bonuses likely to be curbed under Europe-wide legislation,
is still more central to global capital flows and more likely to
fight restrictions from Brussels than Paris.
Placing people on a permanent basis in London, where
information flows better and where French expat life is vibrant,
is still better than shuttling bankers through the Channel
Tunnel, said an executive at one of France's top banks.