* French president promises 'shockwaves' with stocks tax
* Signals 0.1 pct transactions levy from Aug 1
* Gesture mostly political, say observers
* May force Germany to follow suit - analyst
PARIS, Jan 30 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy promised "shockwaves" with a unilateral tax on some
financial transactions, but the modest levy his government
outlined on Monday was viewed as a political gesture that will
cause few market ructions.
With the first round of presidential polls three months
away, Sarkozy launched a raft of proposals designed to shore up
France's budget deficit, improve competitiveness and make the
financial sector share the burden of the crisis.
In the absence of an EU-wide agreement, he said on Sunday he
would implement the 0.1 percent financial transactions tax on
trading in stocks, but not until Aug. 1.
He also said he would impose special levies on naked credit
default swaps - or debt insurance not backed by ownership of the
underlying debt - and high frequency trading.
"What we want to do is create a shockwave and set an example
that there is absolutely no reason why unregulated finance,
those people who helped bring about the crisis, shouldn't pay to
restore the our accounts," he said in a televised address.
One analyst said he expected the measure to cause little
more than ripples among traders and investors.
"This is more a political and psychological shock than a
financial one ... It is first of all a political gesture," said
Dominique Barbet, head of market economics at BNP Paribas.
"It seems this is going to be a kind of stock market tax, in
which case it should be relatively painless... It could hit high
frequency trading, but I'm not sure that's large part of the
market."
Pollsters say the tax is overwhelmingly popular with French
voters on both sides of the political spectrum, who are opposed
to what they consider to be the excesses of unregulated
capitalism.
If Sarkozy is not reelected in a May 6 second-round vote,
Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande has vowed to press ahead
with his own version of the tax if he wins office.
FORCING GERMANY'S HAND?
France failed garner support when it presented its blueprint
for the tax to EU finance ministers last week in Brussels.
But Sarkozy's decision to press ahead alone with the share
tax - even though, unlike an EU proposal, he will place no levy
on bond trading - may force the hand of Germany, which has said
it favours a financial tax.
"Sarkozy's decision to introduce this tax unilaterally in
France is a sign of absolute desperation. Which is why (German
Chancellor Angela) Merkel has to stop talking about it and
act," Sigmar Gabriel, head of Germany's opposition Social
Democrats, told German radio.
The prime minister's office said on Monday the tax would be
levied on the transfer of stocks quoted in Paris, regardless of
the location of the buyer and seller.
It said the tax would raise 1 billion euros a year to be
used to trim France's budget deficit in the face of slowing
growth this year. That is just one-third of the 3 billion euros
raised by Britain's stamp tax on share trading in the year to
April 2011.
The head of France's AMF stock market regulator, Jean-Pierre
Jouyet, warned last week that the tax would hit French asset
managers.
A spokeswoman for the NYSE Euronext exchange said it was
premature to comment on the tax ahead of a Feb. 8 cabinet
meeting to finalise its details.
"The goal is not to ruin people, it's just to share out the
effort and show that everybody has to contribute," the head of
Sarkozy's ruling UMP party Jean-Francois Cope told Reuters.
"It's a political goal. It's a way to say everybody is
contributing to deal with the crisis."
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by John Stonestreet)