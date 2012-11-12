* French govt eager for extra revenues to plug deficit hole

* Fraud clampdown targets both companies and individuals

PARIS Nov 12 The French government aims to raise at least an extra one billion euros ($1.27 billion) annually by clamping down on tax fraud, the budget minister said in a newspaper interview issued on Monday.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government is trying to drum up as much extra revenue as possible as it launches France's toughest belt-tightening effort in at least 30 years aimed at keeping its deficit targets on track.

It has pledged to bring its deficit down to 3 percent of output next year from 4.5 percent in 2012 with a 2013 budget that reaps 30 billion euros of savings from tax hikes and public spending freezes.

The extra billion euros comes on top of the 3-5 billion euros France already raises annually in anti-fraud measures.

"It's far from negligible," Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac told daily Liberation. "The extra one billion euros, which is a low-end estimate, will allow the tax services to increase the (tax revenue) yield by 20 percent."

Among the new measures for companies, the government aims to crack down on value added tax fraud, Liberation reported.

Firms will also have to submit documents on computer files when audited so that tax authorities are not overwhelmed by a deluge of paperwork. Individual taxpayers who refuse to reveal the source of undeclared funds invested abroad will be automatically taxed at a rate of 60 percent.

Separately, Les Echos business newspaper said the government would close some loopholes that allow people to get around paying capital gains tax.

The government is to unveil anti-fraud measures for both companies and individual taxpayers at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in the last update of the 2012 budget. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)