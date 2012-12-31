PARIS Dec 31 French President Francois Hollande said on Monday his government would propose a revised supertax on the rich after the Constitutional Council this week rejected a 75-percent income tax rate on those earning more than 1 million euros a year.

"We will still ask more of those who have the most," he said. "That's the sense of the exceptional levy on the highest incomes which will be amended following the Constitutional Council's decision without changing its objective."