PARIS Nov 9 The French government plans to
defer by six months the introduction of a new levy on heavy
trucks at the heart of a gradually spreading anti-tax revolt, Le
Monde newspaper reported on Saturday.
President Francois Hollande's government is struggling to
rein in the public deficit, but it has had to suspend the Jan. 1
application of the tax, without bowing to protesters' demands
for it to be scrapped altogether.
Voicing concerns about the government's ability to cut the
deficit in the face of violent protests, Standard & Poor's cut
France's credit rating on Friday to AA from AA+.
Le Monde reported that the government intended to wait to
apply the tax, which is supposed to bring in more than one
billion euros ($1.33 billion) per year, until July after
municipal and EU elections in March and May, in which Hollande's
Socialists risk big losses.
An official with Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office
would not confirm the report, but said the tax had not been
entirely scrapped.
Increasingly under pressure over France's high fiscal
burden, the government already dropped a planned change in
corporate tax unpopular with business and has ditched new
charges on special savings products.
In recent weeks, the government has faced the most violent
anti-tax protests since it came to power in May 2012 over the
so-called ecotax on heavy goods traffic, with protesters
destroying dozens of sensor-based toll-gates over major roads.
The revolt started in the western region of Brittany, where
protesters fear the ecotax will be a further burden on business.
The government aims to negotiate a plan in the coming months
to support the economy of Brittany, where the livestock and meat
production sector, which are major employers in the region, has
been hit hard by a series of closures.
The protests have been spreading elsewhere with two toll
gates destroyed on Saturday in southwestern France while truck
drivers held go-slow operations on motorways near Marseilles in
the south, Lyon in the east and in northern France.
The revolt also spread for the first time to the Paris
region with protesters hanging an anti-Hollande banner on a
toll-gate on a motorway encircling the capital.
