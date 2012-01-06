PARIS Jan 6 France aims to take a
decision on financial transaction taxes by the end of January to
set an example for the rest of Europe, even if Germany does not
follow immediately, presidential adviser Henri Guaino said on
Friday.
The idea, which is unpopular with Britain, will be discussed
when President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel meet next Monday in Berlin and at a meeting of the
European Council in Brussels on Jan. 30.
"Decisions will be taken by the end of January as far as
France is concerned," Guaino said. "France will take the lead on
this issue. We will see how it can be applied."
"It's better if Germany is involved. I hope we can do it
with Germany. We will keep discussing it in the coming days and
weeks, but France is ready to lead by example on this front and
hopes it can bring others along," he said.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, in his New Year's address, said
that financial institutions should be called upon to help repair
the "damage" they caused in the financial crisis, calling the
transaction tax a "moral issue".
France's Europe minister, Jean Leonetti, said on Wednesday
that a tax would be in place by the end of 2012, a year ahead
of the target set by Finance Minister Francois Baroin. He was
seemingly referring to a tax at European level but did not say
so explicitly.
The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted
plans in September for a financial transaction tax, which will
need unanimous approval from EU states. Under the plan, stock
and bond trades would be taxed at the rate of 0.1 percent, with
derivatives taxed at 0.01 percent.
The Commission said the tax would be imposed on all
transactions in financial instruments between financial firms
when at least one party to the trade is based in the bloc.
However, the prospect of the tax being applied across the
European Union appears unlikely in the short term because
Britain has said it will only support a tax which is applied
globally, while banks call it nonsense.
In an interview published last month, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Germany would push for a
financial transaction tax to be introduced in the European
Union, or at least in the euro zone.
If hurdles proved to be too high, then Germany and France
alone would seek to apply the tax, he told Bild am Sonntag
newspaper.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau and Nicholas Vinocur)