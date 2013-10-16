PARIS Oct 16 The French government opposes
extending a financial transaction tax to intra-day trades, a
move backed last week by the finance committee of the lower
house of parliament, France's budget ministry said on Wednesday.
The upper house of parliament has yet to vote on the
amendment to the 2014 budget bill that from September 2014 would
apply the tax to transactions opened and closed on the same day.
Such transactions make up more than half the daily volume on
Euronext Paris.
"The government is not in favour of the amendment on the
financial transaction tax, aimed at expanding into intra-day
transactions," said a source in the office of Budget Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve.
That opposition could effectively quash the amendment, which
would have to be backed by the full Naional Assembly later this
month and subsequently by the Senate, both of which are under
left-wing control.
Since its August 2012 launch, the 0.2 percent financial
transaction tax has weighed on French stocks and worried
investors, some of whom have shifted their trade to untaxed
zones of the market.
The European Commission is mulling a financial transaction
tax to be implemented in the EU as a whole. So far, only 11
countries led by France and Germany have agreed to press ahead
with the levy, which has encountered opposition from banks.
The Socialist lawmaker who proposed the amendment to the
budget bill, Christian Eckert, says taxing intra-day trading
will curtail market volatility. Proceeds from the tax are
estimated to reach 600 million euros.
The final vote on France's 2014 budget is due in December.
