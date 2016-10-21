PARIS Oct 21 A proposed increase in France's
share tax flies in the face of efforts by the government and the
financial industry to lure banking jobs from London, financial
sector lobbies have warned.
In a first reading of the 2016 budget bill, lawmakers in the
lower house of parliament backed an increase in the tax to 0.3
percent from 0.2 percent as well as its extension to cover
intra-day trading.
"This is also a bad signal that we are sending in the
context of Brexit as for the attractiveness of the Paris
financial centre," Philippe Brassac, head of the French banking
federation and chief executive of France's third-biggest listed
lender Credit Agricole, told Reuters.
Although the Socialist-led government had not included the
increase in the original bill, it backed lawmakers' amendments
to introduce the increase.
There is no guarantee that the amendment will enter into law
as it must also be backed in the conservative dominated Senate
and in a final reading before the lower house.
Budget Minister Christian Eckert estimated during the debate
that the tax would raise additional tax revenue of 500 million
euros ($545 million), but acknowledged that it was unknown how
investors might react.
The proposals would increase French companies' financing
costs, Brassac added.
The French government aims to attract businesses leaving
London following Britain's decision to exit the European Union
with plans to fast-track the registering of firms and extending
tax benefits expatriates can qualify for.
However, France's comparatively high taxes remains an
obstacle as does the Socialist government's support for a
long-stalled financial transaction tax in 10 EU countries -
which would replace France's existing share tax.
French financial lobby Paris Europlace hopes there is still
a chance to reconsider the decision to hike the share tax.
"This is a bad message and it is the opportunity for Paris
Europlace to point out the strategic issues," Arnaud de Bresson,
chief executive, told Reuters.
First proposed by the conservative government of
ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, the share tax was modelled on
Britain's stamp duty, which puts a 0.5 percent levy on stock
purchases.
It applies to share purchases on companies with a
capitalisation of more than 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9181 euros)
