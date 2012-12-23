PARIS Dec 23 French tax authorities said they
were carrying out a "routine" examination of government members'
personal finances and denied a report that Budget Minister
Jerome Cahuzac was being singled out for a specific probe.
The statement was issued through Cahuzac's ministry amid
weekend media reports that President Francois Hollande could be
considering a government reshuffle, seven months after his May
election victory against Nicolas Sarkozy.
Cahuzac, who is leading an official crackdown on tax
evasion, has vigorously denied reports by Mediapart that he held
a Swiss bank account with UBS until 2010 and is suing
the investigative news website fo r libel.
Such allegations are particularly sensitive at a time when
the government has sharply increased income tax for the highest
earners and heaped criticism on wealthy individuals who have
sought to shift their tax base abroad.
The budget minister is at risk of losing his portfolio in an
imminent shake-up, newspapers Le Parisien and Le Journal du
Dimanche both reported on Sunday, citing unidentified government
sources.
But Cahuzac's ministry denied a new Mediapart report on
Friday t hat its tax inspectors were investigating his own French
assets. The minister had ordered checks on all government
members as standard procedure, it said.
"As is routine with each new government, the budget minister
has asked the public finances directorate to examine the tax
situation of the government's members," the ministry said in a
statement issued late on Saturday.
"It is this procedure that is under way, with the aim of
ensuring that the position of every government member is
irreproachable," it said. "No inspection or investigation is in
progress with regard to any government member."
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gerard Bon; Editing by Stephen
Powell)