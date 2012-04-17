* Prot, Oudea testify before tax evasion probe
* Both banks say have scaled back ops in tax havens
* Probe comes as key candidates threaten higher taxes
(Adds Oudea comments)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, April 17 The chiefs of France's top two
banks denied giving tax evaders a helping hand, insisting they
upheld all laws and did not tolerate clients concealing their
assets from tax inspectors.
Appearing before a committee of legislators on Tuesday, both
BNP Paribas Chairman Baudouin Prot and Societe
Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea defended their
records against a backdrop of concerns about rich citizens
avoiding tax by stashing cash in offshore accounts.
The election-year probe by a recently formed committee of
the French Senate is examining the issue of capital flight and
whether some banks are making it easy for its wealthiest
citizens to dodge taxes.
Reading heavily from notes, Prot - who for more than a
decade helped oversee BNP's expansion into a sprawling but euro
zone-focused banking giant - played down the bank's activities
in tax havens during a grilling from the panel.
"We are no longer present in any tax havens as defined by
the OECD," Prot told senators. "Our policy is to be rigorous and
vigilant ... no opacity is tolerated."
Oudea, who gave a more off-the-cuff presentation which he
wrapped up with a pitch for a more lenient approach to taxation
and bank regulation, also insisted his bank had scaled back
operations in any tax havens.
Confirming SocGen did operate in tax-light territories such
as Luxembourg, Switzerland and Jersey, Oudea said the businesses
were legitimate and linked to private banking.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
He also told senators his bank did not operate in any
OECD-listed tax haven and had stopped operating in Brunei and
the Philippines.
"We have in no way softened our vigilance (against fraud),"
Oudea said, speaking in a hearing room at the Senate building
decorated with pictures of symbols of French technological
prowess such as the A380 superjumbo and Ariane rocket.
France's presidential election campaign and the euro zone
debt crisis have put tax-evasion concerns back on the map, with
banks particularly in the spotlight over their activities in tax
havens.
Responding to queries over a long list of BNP subsidiaries
based in tax shelters like Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and
Switzerland - none of which are defined as tax havens by the
OECD - Prot said many were either non-operational or
insignificant.
"We have really gone on a crackdown against these
subsidiaries," he said, adding that many in the Cayman Islands
and Luxembourg were being liquidated.
Pressed on whether BNP offered its clients investments or
structures like trusts specifically to help them avoid tax, Prot
denied such practices and said French clients were not sold any
products - like trusts - targeted at international clients.
He added that even when trusts were created for
international clients, the guidelines were clear. "If there is
no transparency, the bank will not take part," he said.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter)