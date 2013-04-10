PARIS, April 10 French banks will publish every
year a list of all foreign subsidiaries while ministers must
disclose personal assets from next Monday, President Francois
Hollande said in a drive to increase transparency.
Seeking to restore public trust after ex-budget minister
Jerome Cahuzac resigned amid allegations of tax fraud, Hollande
said he would step up the fight against tax havens.
"French banks will have to publish every year the full list
of their subsidiaries in the world, country by country. And they
will indicate what they are doing," Hollande told a news
conference.
"In other words it won't be possible for a bank to hide
transactions carried out in a tax haven."
