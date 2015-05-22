PARIS May 22 France's highest administrative
court on Friday backed restrictions on unlicensed taxi services
in a decision that will hit U.S. start-up Uber.
The constitutional council said that unlicensed taxis had to
return to their bases after dropping off a customer or await new
fares from a parking lot, upholding a ban on them driving around
looking for new clients.
A Paris appeals court had been waiting for the decision
before ruling on whether to ban Uber's unlicensed taxi service,
known as UberPOP.
The case before the appeals court was brought by three
competing car services -- LeCab, GreenTomatoCars and Transdev
Shuttle -- and taxi unions.
It sought to ban the UberPop service that allows drivers to
use their private cars to offer rides to others at cheaper rates
than traditional taxis.
