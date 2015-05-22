(Adds details)
PARIS May 22 France's highest administrative
court on Friday approved two out of three main restrictions on
private chauffeured vehicle services such as Uber that were
introduced last year after complaints from traditional cab
drivers of unfair competition.
Uber, an online service that links its drivers with
passengers through a smartphone app, claimed a victory in its
challenge to the regulations because the court decided to allow
it to charge by the kilometre (mile) instead of giving a price
at the moment of booking.
But the French taxi drivers' organisation UNT said the court
had "confirmed the illegality of Uber's practices" and called on
the government to shut down Internet applications that do not
conform to the rules.
France's constitutional council said drivers of private
chauffeured vehicles must return to their bases after dropping
off a customer, or await new fares from a parking lot, upholding
a ban on them driving around looking for new clients.
It also backed the restrictions on apps like Uber's that
indicate to potential clients on their smartphones both the
location of nearby drivers and their availability.
San Francisco-based Uber faces legal challenges in several
European countries where licensed taxis drivers have protested.
An Uber spokesman said that being allowed to charge by the
kilometre was central to its business model, and that the
limitation on location apps would not make much difference.
But the UNT said the ruling would end a period in which Uber
drivers had been allowed to "roam illegally on the public
highway in search of customers".
A Paris appeals court had been waiting for the decision
before ruling on whether to ban Uber's separate UberPOP online
service, a more informal operation which links ordinary private
drivers with potential passengers at cheaper rates than
traditional cabs.
The case before the appeals court was brought by three
competing car services -- LeCab, GreenTomatoCars and Transdev
Shuttle -- and taxi unions.
Created by two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs frustrated by
difficulties encountered when trying to hail a cab in Paris,
Uber launched an app in 2010 and now operates in nearly 270
cities.
In France, the government sought to calm conflicts between
taxis and Uber by reworking the rules on how traditional taxis
compete with chauffeured cars.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)