PARIS, Nov 15 France Telecom and
Vivendi's SFR said they will jointly deploy high-speed
fibre broadband networks to reach households outside France's
major cities and in rural areas to share the cost.
The companies said the partnership would allow them to offer
fibre broadband services to some 9.8 million homes outside major
cities by 2020, though they did not say how much the agreement
would allow them to save in terms of capital expenditure.
France Telecom, which markets its offers under the Orange
brand, has already pledged to spend 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) by 2015 to roll out fibre broadband to 60 percent of
French households.
In July, it inked a similar deal with smaller rival Iliad
to invest jointly in fibre broadband in rural areas.
For its part, SFR is spending some 150-200 million euros a
year on high-speed fibre broadband investments and has already
signed a partnership with Bouygues Telecom to build
such networks together in cities.
The latest agreement is another sign that competing telecom
operators are ready to join forces in the effort to cover France
with a new broadband network that will triple or quadruple the
speeds offered to consumers.
Since telecom sector profits are declining amid intense
competition for customers, operators have not been eager to
splash out on costly new investment programmes that will take
decades to pay off.
As a result, the French government has been concerned the
country's operators are not investing enough in fibre broadband,
causing the deployment of a key national infrastructure to be
slowed and potentially denting the economy's competitiveness.
President Nicolas Sarkozy's government included 2 billion
euros in its national loan programme announced in early 2010 in
low-interest loans to telecom operators to spur them to invest
in fibre among other digital initiatives.
Eric Besson, the country's industry, energy and economy
minister, welcomed the Orange-SFR partnership on Tuesday, saying
in a statement that it was an important step towards the
government's aim of assuring high-speed Internet access for all
by 2025.
France's ARCEP telecom regulator said in a statement:
"Thanks to the actions taken by the private and public sector,
France has one of the most specific and ambitious fibre
investment programmes."
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
