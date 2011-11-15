* Will jointly invest in fibre outside major cities

PARIS, Nov 15 France Telecom and Vivendi's SFR said they will jointly deploy high-speed fibre broadband networks to reach households outside France's major cities and in rural areas to share the cost.

The companies said the partnership would allow them to offer fibre broadband services to some 9.8 million homes outside major cities by 2020, though they did not say how much the agreement would allow them to save in terms of capital expenditure.

France Telecom, which markets its offers under the Orange brand, has already pledged to spend 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) by 2015 to roll out fibre broadband to 60 percent of French households.

In July, it inked a similar deal with smaller rival Iliad to invest jointly in fibre broadband in rural areas.

For its part, SFR is spending some 150-200 million euros a year on high-speed fibre broadband investments and has already signed a partnership with Bouygues Telecom to build such networks together in cities.

The latest agreement is another sign that competing telecom operators are ready to join forces in the effort to cover France with a new broadband network that will triple or quadruple the speeds offered to consumers.

Since telecom sector profits are declining amid intense competition for customers, operators have not been eager to splash out on costly new investment programmes that will take decades to pay off.

As a result, the French government has been concerned the country's operators are not investing enough in fibre broadband, causing the deployment of a key national infrastructure to be slowed and potentially denting the economy's competitiveness.

President Nicolas Sarkozy's government included 2 billion euros in its national loan programme announced in early 2010 in low-interest loans to telecom operators to spur them to invest in fibre among other digital initiatives.

Eric Besson, the country's industry, energy and economy minister, welcomed the Orange-SFR partnership on Tuesday, saying in a statement that it was an important step towards the government's aim of assuring high-speed Internet access for all by 2025.

France's ARCEP telecom regulator said in a statement: "Thanks to the actions taken by the private and public sector, France has one of the most specific and ambitious fibre investment programmes." ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Caroline Jacobs and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)