PARIS, Dec 22 France sold off a second
batch of higher-quality fourth-generation mobile frequencies for
2.64 billion euros ($3.45 billion) in an auction that will shape
the competitive landscape of the market for years to come.
Telecoms regulator ARCEP said on Thursday it awarded
licences to Vivendi's SFR, France Telecom and
Bouygues, while it said a fourth bidder, Iliad
, could apply to share SFR's network.
Together with a first batch of frequencies previously sold
to all four operators for 936 million euros, the French
government has raised close to 3.6 billion, above the minimum
amount targeted of 2.5 billion, ARCEP said in a statement.
The latest lots in the 800 megahertz band, dubbed "golden
frequencies", were highly sought after by operators because they
allow mobile signals to travel long distances without losing
strength.
Such 4G frequencies are crucial to allow telecom operators
to deliver fast mobile connections for customers surfing the web
on tablet computers and smartphones, a lucrative and
fast-growing market.
SFR won two out of four blocks after offering 1.07 billion
euros, more than rivals, helping France's second-biggest
operator to compensate for not getting what it wanted in the
first round.
"We are investing heavily to have the most complete network,
like we did yesterday for 3G and are doing today for fibre
optic," SFR head Frank Esser said in an emailed statement,
adding that the company was investing for the long term.
Bouygues Telecom was awarded one block for 683 million
euros, while France Telecom's Orange France won the last block
for 891 million, according to ARCEP.
"It's a vital investment in the industry for the next 20
years which places us in first place in high-speed mobile
broadband from the outset," a France Telecom spokeswoman said by
email.
Soon-to-be new mobile player Iliad missed out after winning
one of two larger blocks of 20 MHz along with France Telecom in
the first round, when SFR and Bouygues won blocks of just 15 MHz
each.
Iliad Chief Executive Maxime Lombardini said the second
auction was "very unfavourable" for new entrants and that it
came down to money.
"We had said that we would be reasonable, we kept our word
and we are not worried in any way about our future deployment
and development," he told Reuters.
Iliad won the green light earlier this month from ARCEP to
launch a long-awaited mobile service after the regulator
certified that the company had covered 27 percent of France's
population.
