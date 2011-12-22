PARIS Dec 22 France sold off a second batch of higher-quality fourth-generation mobile frequencies for 2.64 billion euros ($3.45 billion) in an auction that will shape the competitive landscape of the market for years to come.

Telecoms regulator ARCEP said on Thursday it awarded licences to France Telecom, Bouygues and Vivendi's SFR, while it said a fourth bidder, Iliad , could apply to share SFR's network.

Together with a first batch of frequencies sold to all four operators for 936 million euros, the French government has raised a total of close to 3.6 billion, above the minimum amount targeted of 2.5 billion, ARCEP said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Daniel Flynn)