PARIS May 16 France's economy minister, who has
openly advocated tie-ups that would reduce the number of
telecommunications services providers, said on Friday
discussions were underway among telecoms firms on tie-up
possibilities.
Arnaud Montebourg was speaking weeks after news Vivendi was
selling its SFR telecoms arm to cable company Numericable
despite his efforts to encourage a sale to Bouygues
that would have reduced the number of players in the field.
"What I can tell you is that are many discussions taking
place," Montebourg, interviewed on RMC radio, said.
Asked if that included talks on a possible tie-up between
Orange and Bouygues, he replied: "They exist. It's (being talked
about) in the press moreover."
