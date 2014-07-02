Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum of one year salary -source
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Thursday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
PARIS, July 2 Orange said on Wednesday that it was dropping for now the idea of taking part in tie-ups in the French telecoms market, saying the conditions it had set had not been met
"Orange... believes that it cannot pursue this avenue at the present time as the conditions that the group has set have not been met," the former French monopoly said in a one-paragraph statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 20 Lee Counselman, an investment banker focused on software and services, has left Deutsche Bank AG to join boutique investment bank Moelis & Co, a statement by Moelis said on Thursday.