PARIS, July 2 Orange said on Wednesday that it was dropping for now the idea of taking part in tie-ups in the French telecoms market, saying the conditions it had set had not been met

"Orange... believes that it cannot pursue this avenue at the present time as the conditions that the group has set have not been met," the former French monopoly said in a one-paragraph statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Miral Fahmy)