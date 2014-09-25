(Adds details)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Sept 25 France's competition regulator
rejected a request by Orange to suspend a mobile
network sharing agreement between rivals Bouygues Telecom
and SFR, saying it did not pose an immediate
or serious threat to consumers or the sector.
The Competition Authority said, however, it would continue
to examine Orange's complaints in an in-depth investigation of
the deal, under which the number two and number three mobile
operators plan to share mobile towers outside urban areas.
"Nothing put forward by Orange indicates that there is a
serious and immediate impact that would require the suspension
of the agreement or its extension to 4G roaming, which remains
limited in scope," the Competition Authority said in a statement
on Thursday.
A spokesman for Orange said on Thursday that it would appeal
the decision before a Paris commercial court.
SFR and Bouygues plan to create a joint venture company to
operate 11,500 mobile towers covering 57 percent of the
population, eliminating 7,000 towers between them.
They will share cell sites and antennas, but not spectrum or
core elements of the network, with the aim of reaping 300
million euros ($382 million) a year in cost savings by
2017-2018.
Bouygues and SFR's plan will take several years to
implement. Now that regulators have sided with them, they are
expected to begin the lengthy process of taking down towers.
Orange's complaint had cast doubt over their ability to start
the sharing project.
Orange is particularly worried about part of the agreement
that allows SFR customers to roam on Bouygues fourth-generation
(4G) mobile network from September through the end of 2016.
Bouygues has France's broadest 4G coverage with 70 percent
of the population covered as of July, compared with 30 percent
for SFR.
Orange argued that SFR should not be allowed to benefit from
Bouygues' 4G network when it has been slow to build its own.
Orange has covered 66 percent of the population with 4G,
while low-cost player Iliad has 24 percent coverage.
The competition watchdog rejected Orange's request to block
the 4G roaming on the basis that it did not include big cities
and that SFR would only reach an additional 20 percent of the
population through the deal.
Orange disputed those conclusions and said the watchdog had
made "factual errors" in its analysis of the impact of the 4G
roaming part of the network-sharing deal.
"The decision today is just a first step," said the Orange
spokesman, who declined to be named. "Orange will appeal; the
competition authority will continue an in-depth investigation;
and Orange also reserves the right to file further complaints if
it sees SFR abusing the 4G roaming clause."
The Paris court is expected to take about six months to
review the appeal, while the competition regulator could take
several years to complete its in-depth review.
(1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro)
(Editing by David Clarke)