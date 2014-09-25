(Replaces erroneous reference to Arcep telecom regulator with competition authority as source throughout)

PARIS, Sept 25 France's competition authority rejected a request by Orange to suspend a mobile network sharing agreement between Bouygues Telecom and SFR, saying it did not pose a serious threat to the interests of consumers or the sector.

"Nothing put forward by Orange indicates that there is a serious and immediate impact that would require the suspension of the agreement or its extension to 4G roaming, which remains limited in scope," the regulator said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)